Gene Simmons Reacts To Cow That Looks Like Him
08-03-2017
.
KISS

(Radio.com) A tourist visiting a farm in Kerville, Texas recently noticed that a calf on the farm that looks remarkably like Gene Simmons in full KISS makeup and the legendary bassist has revealed his reaction.

"Where were you on our about November 25, 2016?", posted the visitor, implying that the cow could be one of Simmons' children. After seeing the image, one social media user remarked, "That's a beautiful little baby! Please use this opp. to educate folks re: the cruelty that exists 4 some farm animals, glad this one's safe!"

Rather than taking offense or initiating a lawsuit, the bassist posted about the coincidence on social media: This is real, folks!!! Calf called Genie is born on Texas ranch and looks EXACTLY like Kiss rocker Gene Simmons," he wrote. Read more and see the photo of the cow here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

