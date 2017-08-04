Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Joe Walsh Rocks Classic Song On The Late Show
08-04-2017
(hennemusic) Joe Walsh performed his 1978 classic, "Life's Been Good", with house band Jon Batiste & Stay Human on CBS-TV's The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on August 2, and the program is streaming video of the broadcast.

Fresh from a North American tour with Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers, and a pair of shows with The Eagles last month at The Classic West in Los Angeles and The Classic East in New York, the guitarist first joined Colbert to discuss the launch of VetsAid, his new charitable endeavor to help US veterans and their families.

The project is personal to Walsh: his father was a flight instructor for the first US operational jet powered aircraft, the Lockheed F-80 Shooting Star, and died while stationed on active duty on Okinawa when Joe was just 20 months old.

"They didn't have it then, but now it's called a Gold Star Family, or a Gold Star Kid," explained Walsh. "I always grew up wondering what he would have been like, and I spent a lot of time trying to do something that would make him proud of me.

"I had some buddies in the Vietnam War," he continued, "and they either came back shattered or didn't come back. And I have noticed in my travels and touring that, besides the big national organizations, there are some small county, small town vets organizations that are really in the trenches and really doing wonderful work, and so I have started an organization called VetsAid and I want to help and take it up a notch."

Walsh is launching VetsAid with his first annual concert of the same name at the EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, VA on September 20; the rocker will be joined by the Zac Brown Band, Gary Clark Jr., Keith Urban and more. Watch the Late Show appearance here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

