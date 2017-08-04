Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Maren Morris Releases 'Drunk Girls Don't Cry' Video
08-04-2017
.
Maren Morris

(Radio.com) "Every time that you tell me/ Deep down he's a really good guy/ That's like saying/ Drunk girls don't cry," Maren Morris cheekily sings in her live music video for her sassy single "Drunk Girls Don't Cry."

The video features footage of Morris singing on the Cannery Ballroom stage during her Nashville stop on her 2017 Hero tour. The edgy song centers around Morris encouraging her friend to dump her "loser" boyfriend.

In the video, fans dance and sing along to the humorous track. The video also includes clips and highlights from other packed shows in Boston, Philadelphia and Dallas. Watch the video here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

