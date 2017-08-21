Aerosmith Star Confirms Band Working On New Music

"We actually did some recording while we were touring Europe, and we started recording a new song. We were in the studio in London," Whitford tells Billboard Argentina. "The song is a musical idea of Joe Perry's. We're doing it very much like we did songs back when we started out. It's a very rock 'n roll."

The guitarist says the Boston rockers have several options when it comes time to release the tune. "Yeah, you know, you don't have to record a whole CD anymore," Whitford explains. "So, hopefully, we can put out this one song or two or three. The music business has changed so much since we started. You have to do things really differently. We could just release one song and make it available for download. It is a different world in the music business." Read more here.