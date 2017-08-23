Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

My Name Is Prince Exhibit Details Revealed
08-23-2017
.
Prince

(Radio.com) London's O2 Arena will be the starting location for the upcoming Prince exhibit, My Name Is Prince. The 21-day showcase will be held at the famed venue starting October 27 and will give longtime Prince fans the opportunity to get close to some never-before-seen items from the singer's Paisley Park estate.

According to a press release, My Name Is Prince will showcase hundreds of artifacts from the late singer's Minnesota private estate. Fans visiting My Name Is Prince will have a chance to view exhibits that hold the singer's instruments, stage outfits, awards and handwritten song lyrics.

Some artifacts featured from Paisley Park include clothing from the 1984/1985 Purple Rain tour and the 1988/1989 LoveSexy tour, wardrobe from the 1990 film Graffiti Bridge, and a Gibson L65 guitar that Prince used when he made his national television debut on American Bandstand in 1980. Read more here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Prince Music, DVDs, Books and more

Prince T-shirts and Posters

More Prince News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


My Name Is Prince Exhibit Details Revealed

Prince Gets Purple Pantone Color 'Love Symbol No. 2'

Wesley Snipes Beat Out Prince For Michael Jackson's 'Bad' Role

Beyonce Writes Foreword To New Prince Photo Book

Harry Styles And Prince Harry Reunite At 'Dunkirk' Premiere

Judge Grants Nullification of Universal's Prince Estate Contract

Prince Videos Officially Added To YouTube

Prince Estate In Legal Battle With Universal Music

Bruno Mars Shares Prince Tribute Rehearsal Footage

Shania Twain Reveals Fears Of Working With Prince


More Stories for Prince

Prince Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Linkin Park Reveal Chester Bennington Fan Tribute Event Plans- Freddie Mercury Biopic Cast Revealed- Ozzy Osbourne 'Bark At The Moon' Solar Eclipse Video Performance - more

The Misfits Announce One Off Reunion Show- Black Sabbath Star Strikes Back At Other Original Members- Gene Simmons Defends His Devil Horns Attempt- Pearl Jam- more

Foo Fighters Rock 'Never Gonna Give You Up' With Rick Astley- Robert Plant Streams 'The May Queen' From New Album- Ghost Frontman Papa Emeritus Unmasks True Identity- more

Page Too:
R. Kelly Hit With New Under Age Sex Accusation- Mystikal Surrenders To Louisiana Police On Rape Charge- Taylor Swift Reveals Another Serpentine Teaser Ahead of New Music- more

Mystikal Has Arrest Warrant For Alleged Sexual Assault- Taylor Swift Posts Mysterious Video on Social Media- Britney Spears Slams The Media And Covers Bonnie Raitt Hit- more

Demi Lovato Hopeful For Ariana Grande Collaboration- Taylor Swift New Music Speculation Sparked By Social Media Move- Miley Cyrus Releases 'Younger Now' Video- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Linkin Park Reveal Chester Bennington Fan Tribute Event Plans

Freddie Mercury Biopic Cast Revealed

Ozzy Osbourne 'Bark At The Moon' Solar Eclipse Video Performance

U2 May Have Teased New Music With Cryptic Letter To Fans

Singled Out: Jackyl's Hot And Nasty

Alice In Chains Mark Layne Staley's Birthday With Tribute Video

Deed to Eleanor Rigby's Grave Being Auctioned

Angels & Airwaves Release 'We Don't Need to Whisper Acoustic EP'

Thirty Seconds To Mars Release New Track 'Walk On Water'

David Gilmour Talks Rarities In Pompeii Concert Film

Metallica Release Live 'Welcome Home (Sanitarium)' Video

Doyle Wolfgang Von Frankenstein To Tour With Gwar

My Name Is Prince Exhibit Details Revealed

Billy Corgan Announces New Solo Album And Tour

The Misfits Announce One Off Reunion Show

Black Sabbath Star Strikes Back At Other Original Members

• more

Page Too News Stories
R. Kelly Hit With New Under Age Sex Accusation

Mystikal Surrenders To Louisiana Police On Rape Charge

Taylor Swift Reveals Another Serpentine Teaser Ahead of New Music

Chance the Rapper Teases New Music

Bonnie Tyler And DNCE 'Total Eclipse of the Heart' Video Goes Online

Morrissey Reveals New Album 'Low In High-School' Details

Thomas Rhett Explains His Daughters' Names

Macklemore Announces New Album 'Gemini'

VMA Pre-Show to Feature Cardi B, Khalid, Bleachers And More

Lady Antebellum Share Their Binge-Worthy TV Shows

Sportscaster Drops 42 Travis Scott References In Three Minutes

Lindsay Ell Explains The Title For 'The Project' And More

Mystikal Has Arrest Warrant For Alleged Sexual Assault

Taylor Swift Posts Mysterious Video on Social Media

Britney Spears Slams The Media And Covers Bonnie Raitt Hit

Nicki Minaj And Yo Gotti Release 'Rake it Up' in New Video

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Root 66: Lara Hope and the Ark-Tones - Love You To Life

Valdur - Pathetic Scum

The Blues: The Nighthawks- Paradise Kings- Delta Wires

Dennis DeYoung Plays The Music Of Styx at Mesa Arts Center

Prong's X - No Absolutes

Yestival Tour Preview With Yes, Todd Rundgren and Carl Palmer

ZZ Ward - The Storm

Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Four Report

Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Three Report

Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Two Report

Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie

Lollapalooza 2017 - Day One Report

Haken - Affinity

Road Trip: The Cincinnati Music Festival

Sites and Sounds: Ubersoca Cruise 2017

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.