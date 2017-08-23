My Name Is Prince Exhibit Details Revealed

According to a press release, My Name Is Prince will showcase hundreds of artifacts from the late singer's Minnesota private estate. Fans visiting My Name Is Prince will have a chance to view exhibits that hold the singer's instruments, stage outfits, awards and handwritten song lyrics.

Some artifacts featured from Paisley Park include clothing from the 1984/1985 Purple Rain tour and the 1988/1989 LoveSexy tour, wardrobe from the 1990 film Graffiti Bridge, and a Gibson L65 guitar that Prince used when he made his national television debut on American Bandstand in 1980. Read more here.