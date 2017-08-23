Sportscaster Drops 42 Travis Scott References In Three Minutes

Daniels filled his audience in on sports victories and defeats using the language of Travis Scott (and he even threw in a Kanye reference). When he came to Yeezy's "Father Stretch My Hands" (which features Travis Scott), Daniels added:

"I know that's a Kanye West song, but I've seen Travis perform it in concert two times." After the broadcast, nobody can challenge Daniels' credibility as a Travis Scott fan. He tweeted footage from the segment which has been shared 3,000 times and viewed nearly 50,000 times on YouTube. Watch Daniels' triumphant broadcast here.