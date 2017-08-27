|
Will Taylor Swift Address Kanye West Feud on 'Reputation?'
.
(Radio.com) Earlier this week, Taylor Swift announced her sixth studio album Reputation. The record's lead single drops tonight and many Swift experts have wondered what Taylor's new sound will--well--sound like. But it's the album's title that has other digital sleuths hypothesizing. Does "Reputation" mean Swift will address her beef with Kanye West and Kim Kardashian? Last year, Kanye West released the track "Famous" which contained the controversial line "I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex Why? I made that b—- famous (Goddamn) I made that b—- famous." The song set off a back and forth between the two artists and Kanye's wife Kim Kardashian. Kardashian said Swift knew about the lyrics in advance and played the victim after the fact. She then shared a video of Taylor and West discussing the track on the phone. That video did not feature the word "bitch," which Swift was quick to point out. "Where is the video of Kanye telling me he was going to call me 'that bitch' in his song?" she wrote. "It doesn't exist because it never happened." With new music imminent there some circumstantial evidence that the beef might soon start sizzling again. The font on Taylor's new album cover seems to be the same one Kanye used for The Life of Pablo, XXL points out. Read more here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
