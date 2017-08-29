Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Mastodon Announce New EP 'Cold Dark Place'
08-29-2017
(hennemusic) Atlanta rockers Mastodon will release a new 4-song EP, "Cold Dark Place", on September 22. Available via CD and digital formats, the project will also be issued as a limited-edition 10-inch vinyl picture disc on October 27.

Three of the tunes - "North Side Star", "Blue Walsh" and the title track - were recorded during sessions for the band's 2014 album, "Once More 'Round The Sun", and were produced by Nick Raskulinecz; a fourth track, "Toe To Toes", was produced by Brendan O'Brien last year while the pairing worked on their current "Emperor Of Sand" record.

The EP will be previewed with a special series of Mastodon covers by the newly-relaunched Revolver magazine. The issue, which hits newsstands on September 12, will be available with four different covers, each featuring a member of the band; when all four covers are placed together side by side, a single image of the group is created. Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

