|
Foo Fighters Rock 'Never Gonna Give You Up' With Rick Astley (Week in Review)
.
Foo Fighters Rock 'Never Gonna Give You Up' With Rick Astley was a Top 10 story on Monday: (hennemusic) The Foo Fighters "rickrolled" the audience during their August 20th set at Tokyo's Summer Sonic festival when they were joined by Rick Astley for a grungy version of his 80s hit, "Never Gonna Give You Up", and video of the performance is streaming online. "We just learned this today," Dave Grohl told the crowd. "This is crazy. I just met [Astley] two minutes ago." According to Rolling Stone, after introducing the pop star singer behind the 1987 hit - which became the punchline in the viral prank "rickrolling" in the internet age - Foo Fighters launched into what sounded like the intro to Nirvana's "Smells Like Teen Spirit." However, it soon became evident that the band were performing the pop smash in the style of the "Nevermind" classic. Astley - who was also appearing at the Summer Sonic event - scored a worldwide number-one hit with the song, which topped the charts in 25 countries and was the best-selling single of 1987. The Tokyo stop is part of a series of shows in Asia this month for the Foo Fighters, ahead of the September 15 release of their ninth album, "Concrete And Gold." Check out the unusual jam - here.
"We just learned this today," Dave Grohl told the crowd. "This is crazy. I just met [Astley] two minutes ago." According to Rolling Stone, after introducing the pop star singer behind the 1987 hit - which became the punchline in the viral prank "rickrolling" in the internet age - Foo Fighters launched into what sounded like the intro to Nirvana's "Smells Like Teen Spirit."
However, it soon became evident that the band were performing the pop smash in the style of the "Nevermind" classic. Astley - who was also appearing at the Summer Sonic event - scored a worldwide number-one hit with the song, which topped the charts in 25 countries and was the best-selling single of 1987.
The Tokyo stop is part of a series of shows in Asia this month for the Foo Fighters, ahead of the September 15 release of their ninth album, "Concrete And Gold." Check out the unusual jam - here.
• Led Zeppelin's Robert Plant Announces First Tour Dates For 'Carry Fire'
• Metallica Plan To Revisit 'Master Of Puppets' Next
• Chester Bennington's Ex-Wife Unhappy With His Funeral
• Gregg Allman Cover Of Willie Dixon Classic Streaming Online
• Singled Out: The Persian Leaps' Picture My Reaction
• Ghost Release New Music Video For 'He Is'
• The Killers Stream New Song 'Wonderful Wonderful'
• Motorhead Stream Their Version Of Metallica's Whiplash
• Chris Cornell Fans Invited To Share Tributes On His Website
• John Lee Hooker Career-Spanning Box Set Announced
• Beck Streams New Song 'Dear Life'
• Bob Weir Leads LOCKN' Festival Lineup In Charlottesville
• Foo Fighters Release 'The Sky Is A Neighborhood' Video
• Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers Forced To Postpone Concert
• Robert Plant Reveals New Album Details
• Queens Of The Stone Age Unveil 'Villains' Butcher Shop Paper
• Will Taylor Swift Address Kanye West Feud on 'Reputation?'
• Fergie Releases Two New Songs Reveals Album Details
• Dave Grohl Talks What He Learned As A Director
• Porta Potty Was Secret Entrance To Festival Rave
• 'Insecure' Season 2 Soundtrack Features Bryson Tiller, SZA, More
• Chris Young Announces New Album 'Losing Sleep'
• Maren Morris Needed Oxygen at 'Mile High' Red Rocks Amphitheatre
• Ariana Grande and Seth McFarlane Team for 'Carpool Karaoke'
• Dustin Lynch Reveals 'Current Mood' Album Details
• Kane Brown Announces Deluxe Edition of Debut Album
• Jerrod Niemann Announces New Album 'This Ride'
• Beyonce Shows Off Limited Edition '4:44' Pumas
• Colin Kaepernick Gives $34,000 to J. Cole's Dreamville Charity
• R. Kelly Denies New Accusation Of Underage Relationship
• Rabid Flesh Eaters - Reign of Terror
• Root 66: Lara Hope and the Ark-Tones - Love You To Life
• The Blues: The Nighthawks- Paradise Kings- Delta Wires
• Dennis DeYoung Plays The Music Of Styx at Mesa Arts Center
• Yestival Tour Preview With Yes, Todd Rundgren and Carl Palmer
• Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Four Report
• Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Three Report
• Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Two Report
• Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie
• Lollapalooza 2017 - Day One Report
• Road Trip: The Cincinnati Music Festival
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.