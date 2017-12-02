Black Sabbath Release Video Of Final Children Of The Grave Performance

The tune was the second single from the band's third album, "Master Of Reality", which peaked at No. 8 on the US Billboard 200 on its way to eventually selling more than 2 million copies in the country.

Directed by Dick Carruthers (Led Zeppelin, Rolling Stones, Aerosmith, Oasis), "The End" presents the last concert under the Sabbath brand by three-quarters of the original lineup in their hometown of Birmingham, England this past February.

"To bring it all back home after all these years was pretty special," says the group. "It was so hard to say goodbye to the fans, who've been incredibly loyal to us through the years. We never dreamed in the early days that we'd be here 49 years later doing our last show on our home turf."

Available via Blu-ray/CD, DVD/CD, 2CD and 3LP configurations, all visual formats feature special bonus material of the band playing a selection of their favorite songs not performed on the farewell trek; these intimate live sessions at Angelic Studios were recorded in the days after their final live performance. Watch the video here.