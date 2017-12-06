antiMusic Logo
Judas Priest Among Rock Hall Fan Vote Winners
12-06-2017
.
Judas Priest

(hennemusic) Judas Priest are among five acts that have earned support from fans as part of the 2018 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame fan vote. The metal icons landed fifth with 538,508 fan votes in the poll, which was topped by Bon Jovi with 1,162,146 votes, followed by the Moody Blues in second (947,795), Dire Straits in third (613,749) and The Cars in fourth spot (552,733).

Each of the Fan Vote winners will receive an extra vote in the Official Vote by Rock Hall members. Judas Priest are among 19 nominees vying for induction into the 2018 Rock Hall.

"This is our Oscars," Priest frontman Rob Halford tells Billboard. "When the nominations come up and the inductions come up, you often wonder that it would feel like if you were able to be on stage at that moment making an acceptance speech and particularly having the pleasure to be in the company of all the other musicians and industry people.

"So, yeah, if we do get in it will be an absolute dream-come-true moment. Fingers crossed, as they say." Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Judas Priest Music, DVDs, Books and more

Judas Priest T-shirts and Posters

Judas Priest Music
.
.
