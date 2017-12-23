Metallica Frontman Delivers Christmas Gifts to Police and Firefighters

The organization tweeted photos of Hetfield posing with the men and women as a gesture of gratitude for all their hard work. All Within My Hands is committed to "creating sustainable communities by supporting workforce education, the fight against hunger and other critical local services," and the holidays are the perfect time to make good on that mission.

Starbucks recently joined forces to spread $1 million across three music-oriented foundations: Chance the Rapper's Social Works organization, Lady Gaga's Born This Way Foundation and All Within My Hands. See photos from Hetfield's visits here.