Metallica Release Video Of Live Debut Of New Song

The tune was one three tracks from the band's latest album to make their first appearances in the setlist during the group's recent series of shows across Asia, alongside the debuts of "Now That We're Dead" and "Halo On Fire" at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul, South Korea on January 11.

Metallica will next perform at the Grammy Awards in sync with their nomination for the project's lead single, "Hardwired", in the Best Rock Song category alongside tunes by David Bowie ("Blackstar"), Radiohead ("Burn The Witch"), Twenty-One Pilots ("Heathens") and Highly Suspect ("My Name Is Human").

"We have something very unique and special planned for this celebratory night," says the band, "so tune in to watch." Check out the video here.