Incubus Reportedly Returning To Their Roots On New Album

Lisa Worden, Music Director at Los Angeles alternative rock station, KROQ-FM [a Radio.com affiliate], has heard seven tracks from the album. Radio.com caught up with Worden to chat about her reaction to the new music.

"The first single, called 'Nimble Bastard,'--which we'll be world premiering February 16 on The Kevin & Bean Show--is a rocker," says Worden enthusiastically. She describes the sound as "going back to their roots" with their signature fat bassline and harder guitars… "'Pardon Me,' to me, is kind of a medium tempo rock song. This is Megalomaniac," she says referring to the band's 20o4 hit.

Speaking of the guitars, Worden says, "Einziger goes off! He's got a really rad guitar solo right in the middle of the song." And she notes that Brandon's voice has never sounded better. "It starts with the vocal, which I love. It's identifiable from the first second."