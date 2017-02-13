|
Megadeth Win Metal Grammy For 'Dystopia'
.
The 12th time appeared to be the charm for Megadeth after the metal icons won their very first Grammy Award on Sunday night for the title song of their "Dystopia" album. The band had previously been nominated eleven times for Grammys and this year's win for Best Metal Performance marks the first time they took home the trophy from the music industry's rap and pop focused annual popularity contest. The Megadeth track pulled out the victory over the other nominees: Baroness' "Shock Me," Gojira's "Silvera," Korn's "Rotting in Vain" and Periphery's "The Price is Wrong." The metal legends did not win during the televised broadcast of the Auto-tune producer created music dominated portion of the event but were instead honored during the Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony event. Frontman Dave Mustaine had this to say in the acceptance speech (via hennemusic), "Fantastic! Only took twelve tries to get this. Last time we were here, we were talking to Kenny G, and he asked me how many times we were here and he goes, 'Well, eleven isn't that bad.' I said, 'How many times did it take you?' And he said, Twenty-one.' And I was, like, 'Oh, my god. If it takes twenty-one times… I don't know if I'll live that long.'"
The band had previously been nominated eleven times for Grammys and this year's win for Best Metal Performance marks the first time they took home the trophy from the music industry's rap and pop focused annual popularity contest.
The Megadeth track pulled out the victory over the other nominees: Baroness' "Shock Me," Gojira's "Silvera," Korn's "Rotting in Vain" and Periphery's "The Price is Wrong."
The metal legends did not win during the televised broadcast of the Auto-tune producer created music dominated portion of the event but were instead honored during the Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony event.
Frontman Dave Mustaine had this to say in the acceptance speech (via hennemusic), "Fantastic! Only took twelve tries to get this. Last time we were here, we were talking to Kenny G, and he asked me how many times we were here and he goes, 'Well, eleven isn't that bad.' I said, 'How many times did it take you?' And he said, Twenty-one.' And I was, like, 'Oh, my god. If it takes twenty-one times… I don't know if I'll live that long.'"
• Angus Young Jams AC/DC Classics With Guns N' Roses
• David Bowie Dominates Rock Related Grammy Awards
• Metallica Joined By Lady Gaga For Glitchy Grammy Performance
• Megadeth Win Metal Grammy For 'Dystopia'
• Classic Prince Albums Added To Streaming Services
• Kings Of Leon Release 'Reverend' Music Video
• The Ghost Inside Forced To Pull Out Of Warped Tour
• Gary Clark Jr. Announces New Live Album
• Pierce The Veil Release 'Floral & Fading' Video
• Avenged Sevenfold's Johnny Christ Becomes Daddy Christ
• Misfits' Doyle Wolfgang Von Frankenstein Streaming New Song
• Glenn Hughes Announce Special Storytellers Event
• Mike + The Mechanics Announce New Album 'Let Me Fly'
• Rob Halford Explains Why Judas Priest's 'Turbo' Was Different
• Kansas Frontman Ronnie Platt Guest On Rock Brigade
• Guns N' Roses Surprised By AC/DC's Angus Young
• As I Lay Dying's Tim Lambesis Released Early From Prison
• 5th Annual Metallica Night Details Announced
• Hatebreed's Jamey Jasta Streams New Song Featuring Howard Jones
• Sammy Hagar To Do Online Q&A Ahead Of Rock & Roll Road Trip Premiere
• Alice In Chains' Jerry Cantrell Streams New Song
• Richie Kotzen Announces New Solo Album and Tour
• Bobaflex Announce Tour and Pink Floyd Cover
• Drake Says 'More Life' Will Be Done In Two Weeks
• Collab Helps Nicki Minaj Beat Taylor Swift Chart Record
• Tupac Biopic Trailer Goes Online
• Britney Spears Confirms Her Niece Maddie is Home
• Carly Rae Jepsen and Lil Yachty Share Behind-The-Scenes Footage
• Jamiroquai Streaming New Song 'Cloud 9'
• Ed Sheeran Reveals Taylor Swift Leak Prevention Secret
• Justin Timberlake and Sting To Perform At The Oscars
• Justin Moore To Play NASCAR All-Star Race concert
• Brothers Osborne Expand Pawn Shop For Reissue
• Jidenna Streams New Track 'Bambi'
• Brandy Clark and Charlie Worsham Teaming For Tour
• Little Big Town Reveal New Song 'We Went to the Beach'
• Sturgill Simpson Announces Summer Tour
• ACMs Reveal 'The Week Vegas Goes Country' Details
• Aretha Franklin To Retire Later This Year
• Selena Gomez 'Can't Stand' Social Media
• Drake And Big Sean Have A Lot Of Unreleased Music
• Willie Nelson Forced To Postpone More Shows Due To Illness
• Harry Styles' Solo Album Not Far Away From Being Ready
• Lady Gaga Talks Super Bowl Show And Metallica Appreciation
• Justin Timberlake Opens Up About His Childhood Trauma
• Miranda Lambert Releases 'We Should Be Friends' Video
• Root 66: Holly Norman - Taking Care of Bluegrass: A Tribute to Elvis
• Alice Cooper: Between High School and Old School
• Travel News, Trips and Tips: Pink Jeep Sedona Tour, Travvy Award Winners And More
• 5 Star: Jethro Tull - Stand Up: The Elevated Edition
• Scott Taylor - Blues Kitchen
• Root 66: Saints Eleven - Coming Back Around
• The Blues: The Reverend KM Williams - The Real Deal Blues
• TBT: David Bowie Live In Chicago 2004
• Michael Hornbuckle - Soul Repo
• Saint Blasphemer - Simon Templar
• David Bowie - Station To Station Remaster
• Travel News, Trips and Tips: January 2017 Edition
• The Blues: Big Jay McNeely - Blowin' Down the House: Big Jay's Latest & Greatest
• TBT: Bruce Springsteen - Nebraska
• The Blues: Popa Chubby - The Catfish
• Butch Walker - Stay Gold Album of the Year
• The Blues: The James Montgomery Blues Band
• In Tribute: George Michael's Faith Deluxe Edition
• RockPile: Spotlight on Steamhammer/SPV Records
• TBT: David Bowie - Space Oddity 40th Anniversary Special Edition
• Santa's Jukebox: Jazz Dispensary- Latin Christmas- Bon Qui Qui- more
• Santa's Jukebox: Legacy Vinyl Edition
Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.