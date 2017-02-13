Megadeth Win Metal Grammy For 'Dystopia'

The band had previously been nominated eleven times for Grammys and this year's win for Best Metal Performance marks the first time they took home the trophy from the music industry's rap and pop focused annual popularity contest.

The Megadeth track pulled out the victory over the other nominees: Baroness' "Shock Me," Gojira's "Silvera," Korn's "Rotting in Vain" and Periphery's "The Price is Wrong."

The metal legends did not win during the televised broadcast of the Auto-tune producer created music dominated portion of the event but were instead honored during the Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony event.

Frontman Dave Mustaine had this to say in the acceptance speech (via hennemusic), "Fantastic! Only took twelve tries to get this. Last time we were here, we were talking to Kenny G, and he asked me how many times we were here and he goes, 'Well, eleven isn't that bad.' I said, 'How many times did it take you?' And he said, Twenty-one.' And I was, like, 'Oh, my god. If it takes twenty-one times… I don't know if I'll live that long.'"



He then offered his thanks, "I want to thank Jesus Christ, I want to thank my wife, my children, all the band's wives and kids. I want to thank our management, our label, our agent, our attorney, our crew, all of you, especially the metal community. It's a little weird that we ended up being category 69, but somebody's got a sense of humor." Watch the speech and the video for the song here.