The Dillinger Escape Plan Reveal Rescheduled Tour Dates

The band was forced to cancel the remaining dates on their winter European tour after a truck smashed into their tour bus in Poland on February 11th, destroying all of their gear.

Late last week the band revealed the rescheduled dates which will be kicking off on June 8th in Belfast at the Limelight 2 and will run until August 16th where they will wrap things up in Leipzig, Germany at Conne Island.

The Dillinger Escape Plan Euro Tour Dates

06/08 - Belfast, IRE - Limelight - 2

06/09 - Dublin, IRE - Academy

06/11 - Donington, UK - Download

06/14 - Munich, GER - Backstage

06/15 - Nickelsdorg, AUT - Nova - Rock

06/16 - Dessel, BEL - Graspop

06/18 - Clisson, FRA - Hellfest

06/19 - Paris, FRA - Le - Trabendo

06/20 - Strasbourg, FRA - La - Laitef

06/21 - Brussels, BEL - AB

06/23 - Copenhagen, DEN - Copenhell

06/24 - Ysseltsteyn, NET - Jera - On - Air

06/25 - Wiesbaden, GER - Schlachthof

06/26 - Lausanne, SWI - Les - Docks

06/29 - Rome, ITA - Villa - Ada

06/30 - Cagliari, ITA - Cueva - Rock

07/01 - Bologna, ITA - Zona - Roveri

07/05 - Moscow, RUS - Volta - Club

07/06 - St. - Petersburg, RUS - Club - Zal

07/08 - Neskauptstadur, ICE - Eistenaflug

08/04 - Wacken, GER - Wacken - Open - Air

08/09 - Jaromer, CZE - Brutal - Assault

08/10 - Krakow, POL - Kwadrat

08/11 - Budapest, HUN - A38

08/12 - Zagreb, CRO - Mochvara

08/13 - Vienna, AUT - Szene

08/14 - Prague, CZE - Palac - Akropolis

08/15 - Cologne, GER - Gloria

08/16 - Leipzig, GER - Conne - Island