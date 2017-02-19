Ozzy Osbourne To Bark At The Moon During Eclipse (Week in Review)

Details are still being worked out, but Osbourne is set to headline Day Four of Moonstock, a music festival being staged at Walker's Bluff in Carterville, Illinois, to coincide with the ultra-rare phenomenon. At precisely 1:20 pm, on Aug. 21, Osbourne will commemorate the event by performing his classic song.

"The fact Ozzy will be playing as the eclipse occurs is an awesome event in itself, but this will be the culmination of a four-day festival," said Doug Brandon, business development officer at Walker's Bluff, in a press release. "It's been a while since people have had an opportunity just to see an Ozzy concert, let alone an epic event like this, where when everything goes dark, he takes the stage. People are already excited about it."