Axl Rose Suffered Malfunction During Guns N' Roses Concert 2016 In Review

Rose's piano mysteriously starts playing unplanned high notes about four minutes and 20 seconds into the performance of the song. The singer at first looks confused by the notes before realizing there is a problem with the equipment, asking his stage tech: "What the f*** is that, can we stop it at least?"

He sees the funny side, saying later in the song: "I don't mind ghosts or gremlins, but they should probably learn the f***ing song." Rose, guitarist Slash and bassist Duff McKagan announced their reunion earlier this year and are on the road on their Not In This Lifetime tour.

The vocalist said at the weekend that he was disappointed only six US dates remained on the tour. He said on Twitter: "Only six more shows of the GNR US tour to go. How can that be?! Say it ain't so!" Watch video of the piano incident here.