Garth Brooks Scored His Seventh 10 Millionth Selling Album 2016 In Review

The Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) confirmed that Brooks was the first artist in history to earn seven diamond-certified albums. To put that in perspective, Brooks has achieved more diamond-certified albums than The Beatles.

Besides The Ultimate Hits, Brooks' other albums that achieved diamond status include five studio albums Garth Brooks (1989), No Fences (1990), Ropin' the Wind (1991) and Sevens (1997), and another live album, Double Live (1998). On Facebook Live Monday (September 26) evening, Brooks opened up about the honor. "7 seems to be the lucky number today," he said. See how he celebrated here.