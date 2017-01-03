Led Zeppelin's Jimmy Page Eyes 2017 For New Music 2016 In Review

Chatting with the U.K.'s Planet Rock, Page said he thought he would be "playing with other musicians" by now, but that will probably have to wait until 2017. "Clearly now it's not going to materialize until next year," he said in the interview. "That's not that far away now!" Page added that he's been "quite rightly" called out for taking too long to start making new music, but compiling The Complete BBC Sessions took a lot of time.

"The BBC Sessions was an epic, when you think everything has to be listened to in real time and all of that," Page said. "It's an epic but it's an epic I was really prepared to take on because historically it was really important for people to have all that information about what was going on in the studio at that point of time."

Page also hinted that he has plans to put together an archival collection with performances by his pre-Zeppelin group, the Yardbirds. "I'm in touch with the members of The Yardbirds and I hope to be seeing them relatively soon and then the material I've got we'll see how much of it comes out," he said. here.