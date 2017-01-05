|
Cliff Burton Would Have Been Very Against Softer Metallica 2016 In Review
.
(Classic Rock) Cliff Burton Would Have Been Very Against Softer Metallica was a top 16 story of November 2016: Metallica frontman James Hetfield believes late bassist Cliff Burton would have been resistant to the path the band eventually followed, especially on their Load and Re-Load albums. Burton died in 1986 as Metallica were on the road in support of that year's classic album Master Of Puppets. And the follow-up ...And Justice for All, released two years later, is notorious for how then bassist Jason Newsted's bass is so low in the mix. Hetfield is confident Burton wouldn't have allowed that to happen and he also thinks Burton would have had something to say about later albums Load and Re-Load, which he describes as "the U2 version of Metallica." In an exclusive interview with Metal Hammer, Hetfield says: "I certainly would have thought there would have been some resistance, for sure. When I go back and I listen to ...And Justice For All, it couldn't have stayed on that path. "We needed to bring in another set of trusted ears. I think Cliff would have probably interjected some different stuff, getting his bass heard and some more musically challenging things, probably. "I would certainly think that Load and Re-Load, I would have had an ally that was very against it all - the reinvention or the U2 version of Metallica." Read more here.
Burton died in 1986 as Metallica were on the road in support of that year's classic album Master Of Puppets. And the follow-up ...And Justice for All, released two years later, is notorious for how then bassist Jason Newsted's bass is so low in the mix.
Hetfield is confident Burton wouldn't have allowed that to happen and he also thinks Burton would have had something to say about later albums Load and Re-Load, which he describes as "the U2 version of Metallica."
In an exclusive interview with Metal Hammer, Hetfield says: "I certainly would have thought there would have been some resistance, for sure. When I go back and I listen to ...And Justice For All, it couldn't have stayed on that path.
"We needed to bring in another set of trusted ears. I think Cliff would have probably interjected some different stuff, getting his bass heard and some more musically challenging things, probably.
"I would certainly think that Load and Re-Load, I would have had an ally that was very against it all - the reinvention or the U2 version of Metallica." Read more here.
Classic Rock Magazine is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
• U2 Plan Epic 'Joshua Tree' Anniversary Show?
• The Doors Expand Debut Album For 50th Anniversary
• Black Country Communion Begin Recording New Album
• Megadeth Hopeful The Band Will Finally Receive Grammy
• Red Hot Chili Peppers To Appear in Ryan Gosling Film
• Sleater-Kinney Releasing Their Very First Live Album
• A Look Back At Yes' 'Fragile' Album 45 Years Later
• Stone Temple Pilots Addressed New Singer Report 2016 In Review
• Jimmy Page Accused Of Spying By Popstar Neighbor 2016 In Review
• Guns N' Roses Beat Adele, Beyonce For Top Tour Honors 2016 In Review
• When Sammy Hagar Met Eddie Van Halen 2016 In Review
• Five Finger Death Punch's Ivan Moody Had Another Stage Meltdown 2016 In Review
• Black Sabbath May Continue After Farewell Tour 2016 In Review
• Rock Icon Leon Russell Dead At 74 2016 In Review
• Cliff Burton Would Have Been Very Against Softer Metallica 2016 In Review
• Geddy Lee Accepts That Rush's Touring Days Are Over 2016 In Review
• Motley Crue Sued For $30 Million By Opening Band 2016 In Review
• Mr Robot's Rami Malek Cast As Freddie Mercury In Biopic 2016 In Review
• Ozzy Osbourne Writing New Songs With Steve Stevens, Billy Morrison 2016 In Review
• Bad Company's Mick Ralphs Suffered Stroke 2016 In Review
• Allman Brothers Band Discussed Possible Reunion 2016 In Review
• Andy Biersack Speaks Out About On-Flight Altercation With Wife 2016 In Review
• Avenged Sevenfold Frontman Slams 'Best Of' Album Release 2016 In Review
• James Corden Emotional Discussing George Michael's 'Carpool Karaoke'
• Soulja Boy Apologizes For Chris Brown Feud
• Mariah Carey Was 'Mortified' During NYE Performance
• Ed Sheeran Offers Love Advice In Lyric Tease
• James Van Der Beek Cast As Diplo In New TV Series
• Big Sean Releases 'Moves' Music Video
• Fetty Wap and Monty Release New Track 'Way You Are'
• The xx Mail Free Tickets To Fans For North American Tour
• Tool And Lorde Lead Governors Ball Lineup
• 2017 Kicks Off With The Demi Lovato Challenge
• Chance the Rapper Teases Collaboration With Childish Gambino
• Kim Kardashian Returns To Social Media
• Carrie Underwood Shows Off Dog's Physical Therapy In Online Video
• Radiohead, Beyonce, Kendrick Lamar Lead Coachella Lineup
• Kanye West And Tyga Release New Track 'Feel Me'
• Indiana Pacers Poke Fun At Mariah Carey NYE Debacle
• The Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart Lands On Forbes' 30 Under 30
• Sia Releases 'Never Give Up' Lyric Video
• Elton John Plays Tribute To George Michael
• Migos Announce New Album 'C U L T U R E'
• Future Released Two New Music Videos
• The Game Concert Ended In Gunfire 2016 In Review
• When Ozzy Accidentally Texted Robert Plant 2016 In Review
• TBT: Bruce Springsteen - Nebraska
• The Blues: Popa Chubby - The Catfish
• Butch Walker - Stay Gold Album of the Year
• The Blues: The James Montgomery Blues Band
• In Tribute: George Michael's Faith Deluxe Edition
• RockPile: Spotlight on Steamhammer/SPV Records
• TBT: David Bowie - Space Oddity 40th Anniversary Special Edition
• Santa's Jukebox: Jazz Dispensary- Latin Christmas- Bon Qui Qui- more
• Santa's Jukebox: Legacy Vinyl Edition
• TBT: David Bowie's A Reality Tour
• Fallen Asunder - Self-Titled
• Holiday Gift Guide: Music DVD or Blu-ray Edition
• TBT: The Cult, Stabbing Westward, Monster Magnet and Bird3 Live
• Holiday Gift Guide: Pop Culture Edition
• Fall Out Boy: The Boys of Zummer Tour: Live in Chicago
• Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition
• Korn's Live & Rare TBT Review
• Road Trip: Sea Life Arizona Aquarium
• Panic In Eden - In the Company of Vultures
• Holiday Gift Guide: Rock Reads Edition
• Queen On Air: The Complete BBC Radio Sessions
Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.