Asia Frontman John Wetton Sidelined By Cancer Battle

The music veteran, who underwent major surgery to remove a malignant mass from his abdomen in early 2015, updated fans on his health status via social media on Wednesday.

"I am disappointed to announce that, on the advice of my medical team, I have to withdraw from Cruise to the Edge, and from the first leg of the Journey tour, March 15 - April 4," Wetton writes. "I will soon be starting a new medical chemotherapy procedure, under which I will not be able to fly. I am grateful to the promoters of the cruise. I wish them pleasant sailing and I know my friends on the cruise, both artists and fans, will have a ball on the ocean wave, I will be with you all in spirit.

"My good friend Billy Sherwood will fill in for me within Asia, keeping my seat warm during the initial 12 Journey dates. While I am naturally disappointed to miss the beginning of what I know will be an historic Asia tour, I am intending to return to the stage with Asia later in 2017, dates soon to be announced. I know this decision will be in the best interests of my health and our fans, in the long run." Read more here.