Metallica Plan 'Unique And Special' Grammy Performance

The band had this to say about the Grammys appearance, "First, it was a total honor to be nominated, but now this?!!? We're beyond excited that we have been invited to perform on the 59th annual Grammy Awards telecast on Sunday, February 12, 2017.

"It's been three years since we were lucky enough to participate in the awards show when we last performed with world-renowned Chinese concert pianist Lang Lang and we're thrilled to be asked back.

"We have something very unique and special planned for this celebratory night, so tune in to watch on CBS-TV... check those local listings for your timezone and keep watching here for more information."

Apart from the Grammys, Metallica also announced that they will once again be performing with Lang Lang. They say, "Three years ago we were honored to share the stage with world-renowned Chinese concert pianist Lang Lang at the Grammy Awards as we performed 'One' together. It was one of the most creative, unique performances of our career," says Metallica.

"And we're thrilled to announce that Lang Lang will join us again, this time in Beijing on January 18, 2017 when we take over Le Sports Center for a sold-out stop on the first leg of the WorldWired tour this year. Having toured around the world himself, we're excited to collaborate with Lang Lang in his home country and are ready to kick off the new year with five shows in Asia... it's just the beginning of a full year of WorldWired, so we'll see you out there!" Watch the Grammy performance and rehearsal footage here.