Aerosmith's Joe Perry Receives Les Paul Award

Perry, whose rock and roll career spans almost five decades, joins a stellar list of previous winners that include Slash, Pete Townshend, Neil Young, Bruce Springsteen and many more.

In an interview with The Orange County Register before the awards event, Perry talked about the first time he fell in love with the Les Paul. "I had seen pictures of Jimmy Page and Clapton playing them, and then I saw Jeff Beck playing one live, and I sat in front of him in this small place in Boston and watched him play it," Perry said.

"The next day I was determined to get one, and it wasn't too much longer after that I actually sat down and I had it in my hands and I thought, 'This doesn't sound like Jeff Beck.' That was it. I remember picking it up and it felt incredible." Read more here.