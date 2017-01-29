Tim McGraw, Dierks Bentley Lead The 'The Shack' Soundtrack

The movie, which stars Octavia Spencer and Sam Worthington, is based on the William P. Young's 2007 New York Times best-selling Christian novel about a father's spiritual journey after the death of a child.

On the soundtrack, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill perform "Keep Your Eyes on Me," Dan + Shay, deliver their new single, 'When I Pray For You," while Kelly Clarkson and Aloe Blacc duet on 'Love Goes On." Read more including the tracklisting here.