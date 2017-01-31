|
Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi Extends Olive Branch To Bill Ward
.
Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi says in a new interview that he hopes to reach out to original drummer Bill Ward following the legendary band's final shows on February 2nd and 4th in their hometown of Birmingham. Iommi addressed the falling out with Ward in a new interview with Mojo. Ward didn't take part in the band's last album or their farewell tour because he said that he wasn't given a contract that he could sign. "Bill seemed to feel he was getting a bad deal," Iommi tells Mojo (via BraveWords). "We never dealt with that, we left all that to management. We just wanted to play together and enjoy it. We were playing with Bill for a bit and then he never turned up…" Iommi then added: "It would have been nicer to have Bill with us but unfortunately it never happened... At some point I wanna call him. I still love him, he's still my brother, but you have arguments. "To be honest with you, I don't know what the f*** happened because I don't do the business side of it. I'm sorry Bill couldn't work something out, I really am, but I'm really glad we did this tour."
