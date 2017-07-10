Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

A Perfect Circle, Korn and Stone Sour Lead Knotfest Lineup
07-10-2017
.
Knotfest

Although Slipknot won't be playing Knotfest Mexico this year, the band has announced an impressive lineup that include headline sets from A Perfect Circle and Korn.

As expected, Corey Taylor's other band Stone Sour will be playing the event this year, which is scheduled to take place on October 28th at Foro Pegaso in Toluca, Mexico.

The festival also include performances from Anthrax, Bullet for My Valentine, Hatebreed, Taking Back Sunday, Cannibal Corpse, Children of Bodom, Ill Nino, Attila, Suicide Silence, Periphery, Maximum the Hormone, Tech N9ne, Cerberus and Deadly Apples.

