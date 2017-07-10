A Perfect Circle, Korn and Stone Sour Lead Knotfest Lineup

As expected, Corey Taylor's other band Stone Sour will be playing the event this year, which is scheduled to take place on October 28th at Foro Pegaso in Toluca, Mexico.

The festival also include performances from Anthrax, Bullet for My Valentine, Hatebreed, Taking Back Sunday, Cannibal Corpse, Children of Bodom, Ill Nino, Attila, Suicide Silence, Periphery, Maximum the Hormone, Tech N9ne, Cerberus and Deadly Apples.