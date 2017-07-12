Stevie Nicks And Tom Petty Duet Classic Hit In London

Stevie joined the band onstage during their July 9th concert at Hyde Park to perform her and Petty's hit duet "Stop Draggin' My Heart Around" and fan filmed footage has been shared online.

The song was released as the first single from Nicks' 1981 solo album "Bella Donna" and was co-written by Petty and guitarist Mike Campbell, according to Song Facts. It hit No. 2 on the Billboard Mainstream Rock chart and No. 3 on the Hot 100. Watch the Hyde Park performance here.