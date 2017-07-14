The Room Release New Live At The Robin 2 DVD

Filmed by 6 cameras at the UK venue The Robin 2 by Skooch Media headed by Leigh Tarrant and Chris Grout-Smith, audio recorded by Damon Sawyer of Platform Studios, and edited/mastered by Ed Truckell, LIVE @ The Robin 2 also includes a back stage interview and the pre-release trailer.

The group had this to say, "We are absolutely thrilled with the DVD. It is a real representation of the energy, band dynamics and passion with which we play. If you haven't seen us live yet then this DVD gets you pretty close to the action." Watch the trailer here.