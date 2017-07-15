Blink-182 Star Says He Placed A Hex On Ill-Fated Music Festival

"I had a bad feeling about that event," Skiba said. "I consider myself a pagan and a witch. With every inch of my energy I wanted Fyre not to happen. I put all the electricity and energy in my body against that thing happening."

The band canceled their set due to "technical and logistical issues," but it was all for the best, considering the "luxury" festival fell into chaos within its first day and the co-founder, Billy McFarland, is now facing a wire fraud charge and numerous lawsuits.

"The rest of it crumbled to s— because that's what it was," Skiba continued. "It was bulls—. I used my witchy ways and it seemed to work. I'll take responsibility and everyone can blame me." Read more here.