Nine Inch Nails Stream New Song 'This Is Not The Place'
(Radio.com) Nine Inch Nails are giving fans a small taste of what is to come later this week with the release of their new EP, they are now streaming a new track called "This Is Not The Place." The song comes from their forthcoming EP "Add Violence", which will be released this Friday, July 21. The EP is the second in a planned trilogy of new releases. Trent Reznor's haunting vocals come in at about the midway point of the dark atmospheric track. Hardcore fans will note that the packet of pills on the desk may continue an existing NIN storyline. Stream the song here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
