The Who's Performances On The Tonight Show Go Online
07-21-2017
.
The Who

(hennemusic) The Who performed their 1967 classic, "I Can See For Miles", on NBC-TV's The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon on July 19, and video from the program is streaming online.

The lead single from their third album, "The Who Sell Out", remains the band's biggest US hit, peaking at No. 9 on the Billboard Hot 100 while the album reached No. 48 on the Billboard 200.

The Who also delivered an online-exclusive performance of "You Better You Bet", a hit single from 1981's "Face Dances" album. The tune peaked at No. 18 on the Billboard Hot 100 as the last single by the group to reach the US Top 20 charts.

While the band are currently playing dates on a recently-launched summer tour of North America, The Tonight Show appearance promoted The Who's upcoming 6-night residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, NV. $1 from each ticket sold for the July 29 to August 11 run will benefit Teen Cancer America. Watch The Tonight Show performances here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

