Guns N' Roses Add Dates To North American Reunion Tour

The band have confirmed concerts in Newark NJ, Washington DC, Hartford CT, Louisville KY, Milwaukee WI, Nashville TN, Sacramento CA and San Diego CA, a second appearance in Toronto ON and third shows in New York and Los Angeles.

Fresh off a European tour, Guns N' Roses will launch the summer leg of dates across North America in St. Louis, MO on July 27. The trek by the reunited trio of Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan was recently named the top tour of the first half of 2017 by live music industry magazine Pollstar. See the dates here.