|
Metallica Frontman Slams Kendall And Kylie Jenner's Rock Tees
.
(Radio.com) Kendall and Kylie Jenner ignited a firestorm of controversy when they unveiled a line of t-shirts repping popular classic rock and hip-hop acts. Since then, everyone from Arcade Fire to the Notorious B.I.G.'s mom has weighed in on the poseur-y concept and weird misappropriation of music iconography. The Jenner sisters have apologized for their short-sighted cash grab. But now, Metallica frontman James Hetfield added his two cents on the marketing move during a recent interview, calling the creation of the t-shirts "disrespectful." "I guess what they were thinking is, 'We can do whatever we want.' To me, it's disrespectful," he told ET Canada. "We've spent 36 years working hard, doing our best to keep a really close connection with people, make every note count, and someone just throws something up over something that we feel'" He added that the controversy isn't the end of the world: "Not that it's sacred or anything, but show some respect." Watch the complete interview here.
But now, Metallica frontman James Hetfield added his two cents on the marketing move during a recent interview, calling the creation of the t-shirts "disrespectful."
"I guess what they were thinking is, 'We can do whatever we want.' To me, it's disrespectful," he told ET Canada. "We've spent 36 years working hard, doing our best to keep a really close connection with people, make every note count, and someone just throws something up over something that we feel'"
He added that the controversy isn't the end of the world: "Not that it's sacred or anything, but show some respect." Watch the complete interview here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
• Ritchie Blackmore's Rainbow Recorded New Song
• Metallica Frontman Slams Kendall And Kylie Jenner's Rock Tees
• Peter Frampton Apologizes For Minnesota Concert Incident
• Singled Out: Forever Starts Today's Optimist
• Trail Of Dead Announce Deluxe Expanded Anniversary Reissue
• Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda Shares Early Chester Bennington Memory
• Quiet Riot Release First Video In Almost 30 Years
• Heart Offshoot Band Roadcase Royale Announce Debut Album
• Ringo Starr Amazed At The Beatles Continued Relevance
• Vatican Tackle The Topic Of Suicide With 'Slit of Creation' Video
• Cage the Elephant Perform 'Rubber Ball' With String Section
• OneRepublic Release Cover Of Oasis' 'Champagne Supernova'
• Linkin Park Release Open Letter To Chester Bennington
• The Eagles Lead New Third Classic Music Festival Lineup
• Black Sabbath Reveal Preview For The End Concert Film
• Kendrick Lamar Dominates MTV VMA Nominees
• John Mayer Defends Justin Bieber Over Canceled Tour Dates
• Fifth Harmony Perform With Gucci Mane And Reveal New Album Details
• Mobb Deep's Previously Unreleased 'What You Think' Goes Online
• Quincy Jones' Battles With Michael Jackson Estate Goes to Jury
• Old Dominion Release Creative 'Shoe Shopping' Video
• Keith Urban and Frankie Ballard Cover 'Keep Your Hands to Yourself'
• Julia Michaels' Releases 'Uh Huh' Music Video
• Luis Fonsi Condemns 'Despacito' Use By Venezuelan Government
• ASAP Mob Announce Fall Tour And Release 'RAF' Video
• Justin Bieber Cancels The Final Leg Of His World Tour
• 'Stranger Things' Trailer Features Michael Jackson's 'Thriller'
• Katy Perry Hit In The Face With Basketball
• Kendrick Lamar Joined Onstage By 2 Chainz And Travis Scott
• Singled Out: Yes You Are's HGX
• The Isley Brothers & Santana - Power of Peace (5 Stars)
• On The Record: Raiders Of The Lost Ark Soundtrack
• Lollapalooza TBT Month: 2013 Day Two
• Sites and Sounds: Cincinnati Music Festival
• Queen + Adam Lambert Live In Chicago
• Road Trip: Festival d'ete de Quebec
• Lollapalooza TBT Month: 2015 - Metallica, Brand New And More
• Sailing to Nowhere - To The Unknown
• Mark Slaughter - Halfway There
• American High - Bones in the Attic, Flowers in the Basement
• Root 66: Cary Morin - Cradle to the Grave
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.