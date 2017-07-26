Metallica Frontman Slams Kendall And Kylie Jenner's Rock Tees

But now, Metallica frontman James Hetfield added his two cents on the marketing move during a recent interview, calling the creation of the t-shirts "disrespectful."

"I guess what they were thinking is, 'We can do whatever we want.' To me, it's disrespectful," he told ET Canada. "We've spent 36 years working hard, doing our best to keep a really close connection with people, make every note count, and someone just throws something up over something that we feel'"

He added that the controversy isn't the end of the world: "Not that it's sacred or anything, but show some respect."