Mick Jagger Surprises Fans With Two New Songs

"I'm excited to share new music with you!," says Jagger. "I started writing these two songs a few weeks back and wanted to get them out to you straight away. Doing a whole album often takes a long time, even after finishing it, with all the record company preparations and global release set up. I feel a slight throwback to a time when you could be a bit more free and easy by recording and putting it out there immediately. Enjoy them."

The rocker explains that he wrote the surprise tracks about the current climate in the UK as a reaction to the "anxiety [and] unknowability of the changing political situation. … We obviously have a lot of problems. So am I politically optimistic? No," adding, "I didn't want to wait until next year when these two tracks might lose any impact and mean nothing."

British rapper Skepta joins Jagger on "England Lost", a song that uses a soccer match as a metaphor for the country's political turmoil, with a haunting black and white video featuring UK actor Luke Evans.

"It's about the unknowability about where you are and the feeling of insecurity," Jagger explains Jagger. "That's how I was feeling when I was writing. It's obviously got a fair amount of humor because I don't like anything too on the nose but it's also got a sense of vulnerability of where we are as a country." Read more and check out the new songs here.