Stone Sour Streaming Third Song From 'Hydrograd' Album

This marks the third track that band has revealed from their upcoming album "Hydrograd," which is scheduled to be released on June 30th. It follows the songs "Song #3" and "Fabuless".

The new album was produced by Jay Ruston and he Corey Taylor led band recorded effort at Sphere Studios in North Hollywood, CA. They will promoting the release by hitting the road with Korn for The Serenity of Summer Tour later this month. Stream the new song here.