Sammy Hagar Giving Back To Cities He Visits On Tour
Red Rocker Sammy Hagar is making a difference to the disadvantaged in the cities that he is visiting on his current U.S. tour with his supergroup project The Circle. While most rock stars loudly proclaim all of their charitable activities, the former Van Halen frontman is more subtle in his giving back. He revealed in a Facebook post on Wednesday that he is supporting food banks in every community that he visits on tour. Hagar shared a photo that was taken during a meet & greet with some of the people from the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma before The Circle's sold out show in Thackerville, OK last Friday (June 2nd). Sammy and the Circle (which also features his former Van Halen bandmate Michael Anthony, Jason Bonhan and Vic Johnson), will be on the road until late September. See the update dates here.
