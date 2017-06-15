Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Metallica Release Live Video From Iowa Speedway Performance
06-15-2017
.
Metallica

(hennemusic) Metallica performed their 1988 classic, "One", at the Iowa Speedway in Newton, IA on June 9, and the band are sharing professional footage from the event.

The third single from the group's fourth album, "…And Justice For All", also has the distinction of being the first music video issued by the band while delivering their first Grammy Award for Best Metal Performance in 1990. The US Top 40 hit helped push the album to No. 6 on the Billboard 200 and US sales of more than 8 million copies.

Part of Metallica's North American tour in support of "Hardwired…To Self Destruct", the Iowa Speedway event was a benefit concert for The Native Fund, the charity founded by actor Ashton Kutcher and NFL star Dallas Clark in 2008 as a way to give back to the local residents of the state they both grew up in.

"They are committed to raising funds and organizing resources that can be used to assist the people of Iowa in their times of need," explains Metallica, "including relief through its financial and programmatic resources to Iowans suffering from a natural disaster, to post-9/11 veterans who are in need medical or other assistance, and to children afflicted with life-threatening illness or disease.

"We're honored that Ashton and Dallas invited us to be a part of this special event." Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Metallica Music, DVDs, Books and more

Metallica T-shirts and Posters

More Metallica News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Metallica Release Live Video From Iowa Speedway Performance

Metallica's Lars Ulrich Knighted By Demark

Metallica Release 'Wherever I May Roam' Live Video

Guns N' Roses Hit Metallica, Journey, Pink Floyd Milestone

Metallica Release 360 Video For Classic Song

Metallica Release New Video For 'Now That We're Dead'

Linkin Park Match Metallica and Eagles Record With New Album

Guns N' Roses Taught Metallica Negative Lessons

Metallica Release New 'For Whom The Bell Tolls' Live Video

Metallica Release Live 'Fuel' Video


More Stories for Metallica

Metallica Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Original Alice Cooper Band Reuniting For Tour- Five Finger Death Punch Replace Ivan Moody For Rest Of Tour- Queens Of The Stone Age Announce New Album 'Villains'- more

Guns N' Roses Rock AC/DC Classic As Special Tribute- Metallica's Lars Ulrich Knighted By Demark- Slipknot's Next Album Timing Revealed By Corey Taylor- FFDP- more

Ozzfest Announcement Teased By Ozzy Osbourne- Guns N' Roses Reunion Leads To Career First For Band- Paul McCartney Once Punched Eddie Vedder In The Face- more

Page Too:
Selena Gomez Includes Tease In New 'Bad Liar' Video- Aaron Lewis Releases New Single 'Folded Flag'- Katy Perry Attempts To End Taylor Swift Feud-Miranda Lee Richards- more

Diplo Laughs Off Katy Perry's Sex Ranking- Ed Sheeran Unplugs For Britney Spears Cover- Fan Throws Bottle At Justin Bieber Over Rejected Song Request- Jack White and Nas- more

Geri Halliwell Releasing George Michael Tribute Song- Kendrick Lamar And Rihanna 'Loyalty' Footage Leaks- Remy Ma Reignites Nicki Minaj Feud With Help Of Her Friends- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Original Alice Cooper Band Reuniting For Tour

Five Finger Death Punch Replace Ivan Moody For Rest Of Tour

Queens Of The Stone Age Announce New Album 'Villains'

The Killers' Release New Song 'The Man'

Stevie Nicks Streams New Song 'Your Hand I Will Never Let It Go'

Def Leppard Won't Make Hard Rock Focused Album Again

Toto Announce 40th Anniversary Tour And Album

Rex Brown Intentionally Avoided Pantera Sound On Solo Album

HIM Announce North American Farewell Tour Dates

Death From Above Release 'Freeze Me' Video

Kreator Tribute 80s Slasher Films With New 'Pleasure To Kill' Video

Comeback Kid Announce Online Q&A For New Album

Caligula's Horse Announce New Concept Album 'In Contact'

Metallica Release Live Video From Iowa Speedway Performance

Blacktop Mojo Announce U.S. Summer Tour Dates

Devin Townsend Project Release Video To Mark Riff Lord Award

• more

Page Too News Stories
Shania Twain Announces Her Comeback Album 'Now'

Carrie Underwood Feels Blessed For 'Incredible' Predators Season

Selena Gomez Includes Tease In New 'Bad Liar' Video

Aaron Lewis Releases New Single 'Folded Flag'

Katy Perry Attempts To End Taylor Swift Feud

Miranda Lee Richards Unplugs For Online Special

RaeLynn TV Concert Special Airs This Week

Kaskade Announces Sun Soaked Beach Party

Charley Pride Leads Lineup For Nashville NAMM Show

Army Widow Reacts To Shane Owens' Tribute Song '19'

Carole King's 'Tapestry Live' Coming To Movie Theaters

Singled Out: Alice Mary's Loving Game

Diplo Laughs Off Katy Perry's Sex Ranking

Ed Sheeran Unplugs For Britney Spears Cover

Fan Throws Bottle At Justin Bieber Over Rejected Song Request

Jack White and Nas Team For 'One Mic' Collaboration

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

TBT: Van Halen

Root 66: Jeffrey Halford and the Healers - Lo-fi Dreams

MesAlfie - Hey, Super

On The Record: Five Alarm Funk - Sweat

Remembering Gregg Allman - TBT 2007 Live Review

MorleyView Kelley Ryan

Saint Motel - Arrival

Edge of Free's Self-Titled Debut

Little Steven - Soulfire

BJ Wilbanks - Self-Titled

TBT - Black Sabbath Rock Lollapalooza 2012

Wild Iris - Wild Iris

Quick Flicks: Bang! The Bert Berns Story

Remembering Chris Cornell

Hot In The City: Lane Change - Rise

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.