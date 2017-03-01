Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Megadeth's Dave Mustaine Reveals New Album Plans
03-01-2017
.
Megadeth

Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine laid out the band's plans for the future in a new interview, including their beginning work on their next studio album, the follow up to their acclaimed 2016 effort "Dystopia".

Mustaine was the featured guest on Full Metal Jackie's weekly radio program and revealed the following, "We have some American dates that we're looking at in summertime and some at the end of the year too. We can't really say what they are yet but we're pretty excited about what this year has for us."

"It's going to end this year," Mustaine said of the promotion for their "Dystopia" album and then added this about their plans for their next album, "I think the end of … What we're looking at, we're trying to start the songwriting process this year while we're out on the road, which will be good for us to start putting pen to paper and writing stuff.

"Kiko and I have actually been talking a lot about it the last couple weeks, sending files back and forth and so on and so forth, which is exciting for me because that's what makes me tick is writing music. When I see new files coming back and forth through my email it's like, 'Yes.' It's like Christmas."

He also had this to say about the making of their current album, "The creation process for Dystopia was really invigorating. Going into the studio this time it wasn't like there was a preconceived notion of what the song should sound like or how many [songs] should be on the record or who should do what solo, where or anything like that. Before, a lot of the records were pretty thought out from beginning to end prior to us even going into the studio. I think it was really liberating the way that we did this record. I think that that's going to continue on when we go in the studio next time because knowing now … See, the whole thing was going and … to do Dystopia I pretty much was at the point where I figured I don't care anymore about trying to write stuff for radio because it just backfires.

"Whenever you try and do something for somebody it usually doesn't work, it ends up being something that's hit or miss. At this stage in my life I don't want to be taking any chances. I want to have fun, I want to write music that I love listening to, and I think that's what we did with Dystopia. I'm really looking forward to the next time in the studio."

