Poison Announce First Headline Dates In Over A Decade
(hennemusic) The reactivated Poison have announced their first headline dates in more than a decade. Original members Bret Michaels, guitarist CC Deville, bassist Bobby Dall and drummer Rikki Rockett will play a series of headline shows while on the road across North America with Def Leppard and Tesla this spring. The Def Leppard run begins in Manchester, NH on April 8, with select Poison shows announced for Raleigh, NC on April 28, followed by stops in Charlotte, NC (April 29), Cherokee, NC (May 6), Huntington, WV (May 7), Albany, NY (May 9), Rama, ON (May 11), Rapid City, SD (May 26), and Grand Forks, ND (May 27). More Poison dates will be announced soon. "I'm really looking forward to the Poison tour," says Michaels. "It's going to be incredible playing all the hits and putting on a hell of a high-energy rock show for the three generations of awesome fans." Read more here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
