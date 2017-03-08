Chevelle Announce U.S. Summer Headline Tour

The summer trek is scheduled to kick off on May 2nd in Knoxville, TN at The Mill & Mine and will be concluding on August 6th in Portland, OR at the Roseland Theatre.

The band will also be performing at several major music festivals across the U.S. including Fort Rock, Welcome to Rockville, Carolina Rebellion and Rock on the Range.

Chevelle Summer Headline Tour Dates:

5/2 - Knoxville, TN, The Mill & Mine

5/3 - Chatanooga, TN, Track 29

5/8 - New Orleans, LA, House of Blues

5/12 - Austin, TX, Emo's

5/13 - San Antonio, TX, Aztec Theater

5/14 - Oklahoma City, OK, Diamond Ballroom

5/16 - Peoria, IL, The Limelight

5/17 - South Bend, IN, Club Fever

5/20 - Traverse City, MI, Ground Zero

5/21 - Detroit, MI - Fillmore

5/23 - Silver Spring, MD - Fillmore

5/24 - Wallingford, CT, The Dome at Toyota

5/25 - Hampton Beach, NH, Hampton Beach Casino

7/9 - Cleveland, OH, House of Blues

7/11 - New York, NY, Irving Plaza

7/13 - Philadelphia, PA, Filmore

7/15 - Myrtle Beach, SC, House of Blues

7/16 - Atlanta, GA, Buckhead Theatre

7/23 - Tulsa, OK, Brady Theater

7/25 - St. Louis, MO, The Pageant

7/26 - Kansas City, MO, Uptown Theater

7/29 - Papillion, NE, Sumter Amph.

7/30 - Denver, CO, Filmore Aud.

8/1 - Tempe, AZ, Marquee Theatre

8/2 - Los Angeles, CA, The Wiltern

8/3 - San Diego, CA, House of Blues

8/6 - Portland, OR, Roseland Theatre