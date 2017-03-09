Blink-182 and Tom DeLonge Discussing Reunion Options?

DeLonge was replaced in the long-running band by The Alkaline Trio's Matt Skiba after DeLonge reportedly told his bandmates that he was committed to too many other projects to work with the band.

Since then DeLonge has expressed his willingness to reunite with the group and he continues that theme in a discussion with San Diego Union Tribune. He told the paper, "Blink is in my DNA. I talk to Travis [Barker] quite a bit and we try and figure out how and when it's going to make sense [for my return]."

He adds, "It's not like I walked away. They have someone doing my job for me. It's just that I'm so busy. If I wanted to, I could be back in a period of days."

DeLonge was asked if he missed the band and responded, "Oh, yeah, I miss the relationship we had, and the growth, and the crazy times. But I don't miss the grind. Like, every band has a grind, so you have to love it so much that you tolerate the grind.

"And, being on tour was such a grind. I didn't love it enough; it was too much disruption for me. And playing the same songs every night and moving your body (the same way) with your guitar, it felt like you were 'vogue-ing,' like you were faking it. 'Here's the same song again - 1, 2, 3, 4!' I felt like a robot."

He then said, "That's when I said: 'I need a break.' But, now, the grind to announce what we will be announcing soon and to do these books and the movie is unreal! And this is by far the biggest thing I've ever had in my life. It's way bigger than (anything) I ever had with the band. It's exciting and stressful, not only because of the enormity of it, but because of what I know." Read the full interview here.