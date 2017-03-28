Little Big Town's Kimberly Schlapman Talks New Music Ahead Of ACMs

"That category is fierce," Karen Fairchild says. "But they're all our friends, and if we don't win, we'll still be cheering." And they're not spending too much time thinking about 2016; they've just released an excellent new album, The Breaker, which kicked off last year with the Taylor Swift-penned "Better Man."

A Swift-written song is a pretty big "get" for any band, but Little Big Town's Phillip Sweet told Radio.com that it happened organically. 'We've known Taylor for a long time, and she actually sent [the song in] an email to me, and I passed it to the rest of the band. And she was just like, 'I've thought about you guys singing this melody' let me know what you think.' And we fell in love with it."

The album has much to love beyond the first single. "We Went to the Beach" is ostensibly about the beach, a subject that country music is increasingly comfortable with, although it's not a party jam. Kimberly Schlapman says "I love, love, love that song and every time Phillip starts that first verse, I find myself in our old station wagon with the wood paneled sides driving down to Florida and I see so vividly the hotel room that we stayed in, and the bedspreads in the room. It brings tears to my eyes. The second verse is about friends and the third verse is about the person that you love." Read more here.