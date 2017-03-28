|
Little Big Town's Kimberly Schlapman Talks New Music Ahead Of ACMs
.
(Radio.com) Little Big Town is nominated for Vocal Group of the Year at this year's ACM Awards, and as always the competition is tough: they're up against Lady Antebellum, the Eli Young Band, Old Dominion and Rascal Flatts. "That category is fierce," Karen Fairchild says. "But they're all our friends, and if we don't win, we'll still be cheering." And they're not spending too much time thinking about 2016; they've just released an excellent new album, The Breaker, which kicked off last year with the Taylor Swift-penned "Better Man." A Swift-written song is a pretty big "get" for any band, but Little Big Town's Phillip Sweet told Radio.com that it happened organically. 'We've known Taylor for a long time, and she actually sent [the song in] an email to me, and I passed it to the rest of the band. And she was just like, 'I've thought about you guys singing this melody' let me know what you think.' And we fell in love with it." The album has much to love beyond the first single. "We Went to the Beach" is ostensibly about the beach, a subject that country music is increasingly comfortable with, although it's not a party jam. Kimberly Schlapman says "I love, love, love that song and every time Phillip starts that first verse, I find myself in our old station wagon with the wood paneled sides driving down to Florida and I see so vividly the hotel room that we stayed in, and the bedspreads in the room. It brings tears to my eyes. The second verse is about friends and the third verse is about the person that you love." Read more here.
"That category is fierce," Karen Fairchild says. "But they're all our friends, and if we don't win, we'll still be cheering." And they're not spending too much time thinking about 2016; they've just released an excellent new album, The Breaker, which kicked off last year with the Taylor Swift-penned "Better Man."
A Swift-written song is a pretty big "get" for any band, but Little Big Town's Phillip Sweet told Radio.com that it happened organically. 'We've known Taylor for a long time, and she actually sent [the song in] an email to me, and I passed it to the rest of the band. And she was just like, 'I've thought about you guys singing this melody' let me know what you think.' And we fell in love with it."
The album has much to love beyond the first single. "We Went to the Beach" is ostensibly about the beach, a subject that country music is increasingly comfortable with, although it's not a party jam. Kimberly Schlapman says "I love, love, love that song and every time Phillip starts that first verse, I find myself in our old station wagon with the wood paneled sides driving down to Florida and I see so vividly the hotel room that we stayed in, and the bedspreads in the room. It brings tears to my eyes. The second verse is about friends and the third verse is about the person that you love." Read more here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
• ELO Cofounder Not Attending Rock Hall Induction
• Rammstein Announce New Release, Stone Sour and Korn Show
• Mastodon Releasing Limited Edition Coloring Book Cover
• Apocalyptica Announce 20th Anniversary Metallica Album Tour
• Chuck Berry Hits Top 40 For First Time In Almost 45 Years
• Matchbox Twenty and Counting Crows Announce U.S. Tour
• Eric Church Rocks Pearl Jam Song In Concert
• Phoenix Announce North America Tour Dates
• Ringo Starr And His All-Starr Band Announce Fall Tour
• Bob Dylan 1961 Handwritten Lyrics To Be Auctioned
• The Outlaws Announce Spring Tour Dates and Stream New Lyric Video
• Nirvana's 'Smells Like Teen Spirit' Sparks Funny Reaction From Kids
• Madame Mayhem Announces Live Dates With Art of Anarchy, Bobaflex
• Chris Price Announces New Album 'Stop Talking'
• Raging Fire Announce New Album These Teeth Are Sharp
• Adele Says She May Never Tour Again
• Drake Shatters Record With 'More Life' Release
• The Chainsmokers Release New Single 'The One'
• Harry Styles Reveals Release Date For Debut Solo Single
• Sam Hunt Working On New Music But Has Bigger Priority
• One Direction's Liam Payne Becomes A Proud Father
• Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello Share Ed Sheeran Cover
• Nicki Minaj May Change New Video Following London Terror Attacks
• Little Big Town's Kimberly Schlapman Talks New Music Ahead Of ACMs
• Elton John's 70th Birthday Bash Included Lady Gaga, Ryan Adams and More
• Royal Blood Share Tease For Sophomore Album
• Chance The Rapper Tweets That He Is Looking For An Intern
• Sia's 'Sesame Street' Appearance Goes Online
• Wiz Khalifa Angers Colombians By Visiting Pablo Escobar's Grave
• Luke Combs Announces Debut Album 'This One's For You'
• Ships Have Sailed - Whispers EP
• RockPile Prog Edition: Steve Hillage- Van Der Graaf Generator- Richard Barbieri
• On The Record: The Dollyrots - Whiplash Splash
• TBT: Down III Over the Under
• In Tribute: Chuck Berry Live In Chicago
• Sad Vacation: The Last Days of Sid and Nancy
• Emmet Cahill - Emmet Cahill's Ireland
• American Dreamer - Restless Nights
• Rock Reads: Out of the Basement: From Cheap Trick to DIY Punk in Rockford, Illinois, 1973-2005
• Root 66 Week: Corey Ledet and His Zydeco Band - Standing on Faith
• Derek Davis - Revolutionary Soul
• Root 66 Week: Darin and Brooke Aldridge - Faster and Farther
• Road Trip: The True/False Film Fest 2017
Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.