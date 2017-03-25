Gene Simmons On Idea Of KISS Continuing Without Original Members (Week in Review)

Simmons was asked by Cantonrep.com, "The idea of KISS moving on without Paul Stanley and yourself is another highly-debated topic among Kiss fans. You see it working to some degree with bands like AC/DC with only one original member and Foreigner, who often play live with none. Is it a testament to the strength of the music that an idea like that could work for generations to come?"

Gene responded, "Well, AC/DC has had 21 different members. But it's more than music. It's a vibe. You can't just get a jazz musician to step up there with a rock band, I don't care who it is, and make it convincing. Not just in how you play, but how you stand on stage. People are listening with their eyes. They're bringing their eyes, and you better make that work. It's not just your ears. When you stayed at home in the old days, you could turn on the radio, and you didn't know what anybody looked like. That's different.

"But once Elvis started shaking his hips, image was very important. But I don't want to torture people with my soliloquies and pontification on the state of music as it exists." Read the full interview - here.