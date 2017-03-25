Metallica Release 'Enter Sandman' Video From Sound Vault Show (Week in Review)

The performance followed the band's appearance with Lady Gaga on the 59th annual Grammy Awards on the same night. "Why should the fun end after the cameras stop rolling?!!," said Metallica. "As soon as the awards show is over, we're going to shoot over to the iconic Hollywood Palladium to hit the stage one more time that evening as part of the "Citi Sound Vault" live music series."

The event marked the fifth Citi Sound Vault show at the iconic Hollywood venue during Grammys week, following concerts by Sting, Beck, and The Chainsmokers. Watch the video - here.