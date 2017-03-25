|
Metallica Release 'Enter Sandman' Video From Sound Vault Show (Week in Review)
.
Metallica Release 'Enter Sandman' Video From Sound Vault Show was a Top 10 story on Tuesday: (hennemusic) Metallica have issued official live footage of their 1991 classic, "Enter Sandman", from a February 12 show at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles, CA. The performance followed the band's appearance with Lady Gaga on the 59th annual Grammy Awards on the same night. "Why should the fun end after the cameras stop rolling?!!," said Metallica. "As soon as the awards show is over, we're going to shoot over to the iconic Hollywood Palladium to hit the stage one more time that evening as part of the "Citi Sound Vault" live music series." The event marked the fifth Citi Sound Vault show at the iconic Hollywood venue during Grammys week, following concerts by Sting, Beck, and The Chainsmokers. Watch the video - here.
