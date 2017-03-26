Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Little Big Town Go Behind the Song 'Better Man' Ahead Of ACMs (Week in Review)

.
Little Big Town

Little Big Town Go Behind the Song 'Better Man' Ahead Of ACMs was a Top 10 story on Thursday: (Radio.com) 'Behind the Song' gives fans an inside look into some of the best songs by this year's ACM Awards nominees. Here, Little Big Town, who are nominated for Vocal Group of the Year, talk about 'Better Man.'

There was a lot of pressure on Little Big Town to follow up their massive 2014 smash, "Girl Crush," and they came through last year with a little help from a famous friend. "Better Man" was given to them by none other than Taylor Swift.

Phillip Sweet tells Radio.com, 'We've known Taylor for a long time, and she actually sent [the song in] an email to me, and I passed it to the rest of the band. And she was just like, 'I've thought about you guys singing this melody' let me know what you think.' And we were in the middle of making a record, so this summer while we were out on tour, we just kept listening to it and living with it, and fell in love with it."

"She's always been a songwriter," Sweet notes, pointing out that the country singer-turned-pop star always writes or co-writes her songs. But, he says, "I don't think she's ever pitched songs to other writers, ever." Read more - here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Little Big Town Music, DVDs, Books and more

Little Big Town T-shirts and Posters

More Little Big Town News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Little Big Town Go Behind the Song 'Better Man' Ahead Of ACMs

Demi Lovato, Little Big Town Lead Bee Gees Tribute Special

Little Big Town Jam With Chris Stapleton At Residency Kick Off

Little Big Town Release New Song 'When Someone Stops Loving You'

Little Big Town Reveal New Song 'We Went to the Beach'

Little Big Town Release New Song 'Happy People'

Little Big Town, Chance the Rapper, Sturgill Simpson Added to Grammys

Demi Lovato, Little Big Town Lead Bee Gees Tribute Lineup

Miranda Lambert, Rascal Flatts, Little Big Town Lead Country LakeShake Lineup

Little Big Town Reveal New Details For 'The Breaker' Album


More Stories for Little Big Town

Little Big Town Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
AC/DC With Axl Rose Concert Leads To Fine- Former Boston Drummer Sib Hashian Dies- Scorpions and Megadeth Tour - Slash Was Angry When Poison Didn't Hire Him- more

Former Boston Drummer Sib Hashian Dies On Legends Of Rock Cruise- Rolling Stones Film Expanded For DVD and Blu-Ray- David Bowie ZiggyZag Statue Fan Initiative Fails- more

Scorpions Confirm American Tour With Megadeth- Slash Was Angry When Poison Didn't Hire Him- Muse, Blink 1982. Arcade Fire Lead Lollapalooza Lineup- Metallica- more

Page Too:
Justin Bieber Calls Out Fans For Acting Like 'Animals'- L.A. Sheriff's Department Apologize To Wyclef Jean- Ed Sheeran To Receive Songwriters Hall Of Fame Award- more

Aerosmith, Chainsmokers, Keith Urban Lead NCAA March Madness Music Festival- Faith Hill And Tim McGraw Streaming New Song- Suge Knight Reportedly Hospitalized- more

Metal Band Cradle of Filth Slam Rapper Kanye West- Rick Ross Already Planning Next Album And Reveals Title- Justin Bieber Calls Out Fans For Acting Like 'Animals'- more/a>

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Former Boston Drummer Sib Hashian Dies On Legends Of Rock Cruise

Rolling Stones Film Expanded For DVD and Blu-Ray

David Bowie ZiggyZag Statue Fan Initiative Fails

The Def Leppard EP Getting Special Reissue

Allman Brothers Band Announce The Fox Box Set

The Doors' Robby Krieger Announces U.S. Solo Tour

2017 Warped Tour Lineup Announced

Kansas Add New North American Leg To Leftoverture Tour

Bob Dylan Explains Why He's Releasing 'Triplicate'

Prince Retains Most Extensive Record Ever Sold Honor

'Grateful Dead Movie' Returning to Theaters For One Night

Rocklahoma Festival Announces Daily Lineups

Metal Church Recruit Meshiaak To Support Euro Tour

Cro-Mags' John Joseph Announce Free Book Release Event

Blondie TV Concert Special Coming Next Month

Singled Out: Eclipse's Downfall of Eden

• more

Page Too News Stories
Aerosmith, Chainsmokers, Keith Urban Lead NCAA March Madness Music Festival

Faith Hill And Tim McGraw Streaming New Song 'Speak To A Girl'

Suge Knight Reportedly Hospitalized In Los Angeles

Zayn Malik Releases 'Still Got Time' Featuring PartyNextDoor

David Guetta Streams New Song Featuring Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne

Rick Ross May Have Identified DJ Khaled's 'They'

Kendrick Lamar Ignites Speculation With Online Move

Gorillaz Reveal Short Film To Announce New Album 'Humanz'

Migos Brawl Release 'What The Price' Music Video

Dave Chappelle Impersonates Drake In Comedy Special Preview

Iggy Azalea Streams New Single 'Mo Bounce'

Mike WiLL Made-It Streams New Track With Pharrell 'Aries (YuGo)'

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit Stream 'Hope the High Road'

Adele Dedicates Song To London Terror Attack Victims

Fifth Harmony's Lauren Jauregui In Bare With Me Photo Series

Singled Out: Teddy Edwards' My Name

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

On The Record: The Dollyrots - Whiplash Splash

TBT: Down III Over the Under

Les Bohem - Moved to Duarte

In Tribute: Chuck Berry Live In Chicago

Sad Vacation: The Last Days of Sid and Nancy

Emmet Cahill - Emmet Cahill's Ireland

American Dreamer - Restless Nights

Rock Reads: Out of the Basement: From Cheap Trick to DIY Punk in Rockford, Illinois, 1973-2005

Dan Webb - Oedipus The King

Root 66 Week: Corey Ledet and His Zydeco Band - Standing on Faith

Derek Davis - Revolutionary Soul

Root 66 Week: Darin and Brooke Aldridge - Faster and Farther

Road Trip: The True/False Film Fest 2017

Root 66 Week: Chip Taylor - A Song I Can Live With

Zucchero - Black Cat

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.