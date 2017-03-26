Little Big Town Go Behind the Song 'Better Man' Ahead Of ACMs (Week in Review)

There was a lot of pressure on Little Big Town to follow up their massive 2014 smash, "Girl Crush," and they came through last year with a little help from a famous friend. "Better Man" was given to them by none other than Taylor Swift.

Phillip Sweet tells Radio.com, 'We've known Taylor for a long time, and she actually sent [the song in] an email to me, and I passed it to the rest of the band. And she was just like, 'I've thought about you guys singing this melody' let me know what you think.' And we were in the middle of making a record, so this summer while we were out on tour, we just kept listening to it and living with it, and fell in love with it."

"She's always been a songwriter," Sweet notes, pointing out that the country singer-turned-pop star always writes or co-writes her songs. But, he says, "I don't think she's ever pitched songs to other writers, ever." Read more - here.