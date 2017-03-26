More Big Names Added As ACM Awards Performers (Week in Review)

Faith Hill, Sam Hunt, Tim McGraw, Rascal Flatts, Reba McEntire, Thomas Rhett, Chris Stapleton, Cole Swindell, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban and Lauren Daigle have all been announced as performers for this year's show.

They join an already impressive lineup including: Jason Aldean, Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Brothers Osborne, Luke Bryan, Florida Georgia Line with the Backstreet Boys, Lady Antebellum, and - more.