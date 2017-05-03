Metallica To Live Stream North American Tour Rehearsal

The band provided these details: "To kick off the celebrations, we're inviting you to get a sneak peek of what to expect this summer by checking out our rehearsal the night before the first show via the magic of streaming video on Facebook Live. In a little show very cleverly titled 'Now That We're Live' we'll bring rehearsals on Tuesday, May 9th live to your computer, tablet, mobile device or any other way you reach the internet at 9:00 PM EDT.

Tune into Metallica.com or head over to our Facebook page to see a few songs and catch a glimpse of the all-new massive production hitting the road this summer. A few lucky Fifth Members will be able to experience it all in the flesh as we're inviting Fan Club members to enter to win a chance to be in the house that night. Find more details here.