Little Big Town Take A Trip To 'Sesame Street'
05-06-2017
.
Little Big Town

(Radio.com) Country music stars Little Big Town took a trip to Sesame Street and tapped into a younger fan base when they performed the song "I Is for Instruments" on the longrunning children's program.


The video features the band dancing around with Sesame Street characters Elmo, Grover, Cookie Monster and Abby Cadabby, as they sing about musical instruments.

"They look and sound so different, just like you and me. They still play great together, just like you and me," the band sings. The band is currently on tour, which will continue through the end of November. Watch the video here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

