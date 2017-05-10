Maren Morris Releases 'I Could Use A Love Song' Video

Directed by Alon Isocianu, the video stars actress and model Shelley Hennig (Teen Wolf, Days of Our Lives) alongside Garrett Hines (NCIS:NOLA, Agents of Shield) as a couple moving in together. As their relationship develops, Hennig shares her dream of moving to Los Angeles to be a dancer. Her once loving partner doesn't quite understand why she has to leave him to pursue an unlikely career and the couple's relationship unravels on screen.

"Why do you need more than this? Why can't you just be happy with this?" Hines asks. Meanwhile, Morris is shown in her dressing room before a performance singing the emotional track as the video's characters act out the storyline on screen.

Morris co-wrote the soaring ballad with Jimmy Robbins and Laura Veltz for her major label debut, Hero. "I Could Use a Love Song" follows Morris' previous singles "80s Mercedes" and "My Church." Watch the video here.